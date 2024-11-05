Summarize Simplifying... In short The Tamil film 'Thangalaan' and the British-Indian detective drama 'The Buckingham Murders' are set to hit Netflix in November.

Meanwhile, the warmly received 'Manamey' and the Telugu spy thriller 'Agent' are also making their digital debut this month, with 'Agent' expected on SonyLIV.

These much-anticipated releases are sure to delight fans of diverse cinema.

Most anticipated films releasing on OTT platforms in November

'Buckingham Murders,' 'Thangalaan': Delayed titles landing on OTT in November

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Nov 05, 2024

What's the story November is going to be a memorable month for over-the-top (OTT) streaming enthusiasts as a number of eagerly awaited films are finally making their debut. From the Tamil thriller Thangalaan to Kareena Kapoor Khan's The Buckingham Murders, here's looking at some of the most anticipated films releasing on popular platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and JioCinema this month.

'Thangalaan' and 'The Buckingham Murders' lead the pack

The Tamil film Thangalaan, starring Chiyaan Vikram, is one of the most awaited releases and finally got an OTT release go-ahead after the Madras High Court's clearance. It will most likely come to Netflix. On the other hand, The Buckingham Murders, which was released in theaters on September 13, 2024, will be available on OTT on Netflix on November 8. Kapoor Khan plays a British-Indian detective investigating a child murder case in Buckinghamshire in the film.

'Manamey' and 'Agent' set for November OTT debut

The film Manamey, starring an ensemble cast of Raj Kandukuri, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Ramakrishna, Rahul Ravindran, Ayesha Khan, Vennela Kishore, and Tulasi is also expected to make its digital debut in November. Although it has been constantly delayed on OTT, audiences have warmly received the movie for its light-hearted storyline and impressive performances. The 2023 Telugu-language spy thriller Agent is also expected to be released on SonyLIV this month.