Karan Johar's debut web series to revisit India's aviation history
Filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up for his first-ever web series as a showrunner-creator, as was reported last month. Now, the update is that it'll be set against the backdrop of India's aviation industry in the 1970s. It'll mark two major firsts for Johar—his debut as a web series creator and his first attempt at directing a period piece. "Having told contemporary stories so far, he's excited about turning his lens to an era gone by," an insider told Mid-Day.
Johar's web series: A journey into the past
Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, has already started the initial preparations for his new venture. The insider revealed, "The show will go on floors next March. It is being touted as one of the most ambitious series to come out of Netflix India." The casting for this much-awaited series is currently in progress.
Series to star renowned female stars
Earlier, a Pinkvilla report had stated that KJo would be roping in acclaimed female stars of Indian cinema to lead the Netflix show. After filming throughout 2025, it is scheduled to be released on the streaming platform in 2026. Meanwhile, Johar's last production, Jigra fell flat at the box office.