Summarize Simplifying... In short Karan Johar, renowned for his 2023 film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani", is set to direct a new Netflix series exploring India's aviation history.

The series, which begins filming in March, will feature acclaimed female stars and is expected to premiere in 2026.

Despite his last production, "Jigra", underperforming at the box office, Johar's upcoming project is being hailed as one of Netflix India's most ambitious to date. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Karan Johar to helm a period web series

Karan Johar's debut web series to revisit India's aviation history

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:28 pm Oct 23, 202412:28 pm

What's the story Filmmaker Karan Johar is gearing up for his first-ever web series as a showrunner-creator, as was reported last month. Now, the update is that it'll be set against the backdrop of India's aviation industry in the 1970s. It'll mark two major firsts for Johar—his debut as a web series creator and his first attempt at directing a period piece. "Having told contemporary stories so far, he's excited about turning his lens to an era gone by," an insider told Mid-Day.

Production details

Johar's web series: A journey into the past

Johar, who last directed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023, has already started the initial preparations for his new venture. The insider revealed, "The show will go on floors next March. It is being touted as one of the most ambitious series to come out of Netflix India." The casting for this much-awaited series is currently in progress.

Details

Series to star renowned female stars

Earlier, a Pinkvilla report had stated that KJo would be roping in acclaimed female stars of Indian cinema to lead the Netflix show. After filming throughout 2025, it is scheduled to be released on the streaming platform in 2026. Meanwhile, Johar's last production, Jigra fell flat at the box office.