In the upcoming film 'Vettaiyan', Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan is making a ₹7 crore cameo, marking a reunion with Rajinikanth after 33 years. Other cast members, Rana Daggubati and Ritika Singh, are earning ₹5 crore and ₹25 lakh respectively.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay has become the highest-paid Indian actor, earning a record ₹275 crore for his next film, surpassing Rajinikanth's pay for 'Vettaiyan'.

'Vettaiyan' is set to hit theaters on October 10

'Vettaiyan' salary: How much did Rajinikanth, Amitabh, and others make

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Oct 10, 202412:30 am

What's the story The much-awaited film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and starring superstar Rajinikanth, is all set to hit theaters on Thursday (October 10). With excitement reaching a fever pitch, reports suggest that Rajinikanth is set to earn a staggering ₹125cr for his role in this movie. The film also features Manju Warrier and Fahadh Faasil who are reportedly receiving ₹2-3cr and ₹2-4cr respectively. Here's a breakdown of the Vettaiyan cast's salaries.

Star earnings

Bachchan and Daggubati's remuneration for 'Vettaiyan' revealed

Apart from the lead actors, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan is making a cameo in Vettaiyan for which he is reportedly being paid ₹7 crore. Interestingly, the upcoming movie marks the much-awaited reunion of Bachchan and Rajinikanth after a staggering 33 years since they last collaborated on the 1991 film Hum. Earlier, in an interview with Mid-Day, Harman Baweja called this reunion a "once-in-three-decade phenomenon" and "one for generations to watch."

Other cast salaries

'Vettaiyan' set to release amid high expectations

Meanwhile, Rana Daggubati, another prominent face in the film, is said to have received ₹5 crore for his role. The film also features Ritika Singh who is reportedly earning ₹25 lakh for her part in this action flick. Another cast member, Dushara Vijayan is receiving ₹50 lakhs for her portrayal of Saranya, a teacher. This role is anticipated to highlight her skills and broaden her fan base.

Record remuneration

Vijay surpasses Rajinikanth as highest paid Indian actor

In other news, Thalapathy Vijay has reportedly become the highest-paid Indian actor with his upcoming film Thalapathy 69. The actor will be paid a record-breaking ₹275 crore for the film, directed by H Vinoth. The film, with a substantial budget of ₹400cr reportedly, is among the most expensive Tamil productions of the year 2024. This remuneration is even higher than Rajinikanth's for Vettaiyan, making it a major milestone in Vijay's career.