The latest films 'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' have smashed box office records in India, raking in a combined total of ₹229 crore in their opening weekend.

This impressive feat surpasses the previous record of ₹190 crore set by 'Animal' and 'Sam Bahadur'.

Trade analysts and directors had anticipated this historic performance due to the films' diverse genres and strong content.

'Singham Again,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Singham Again'-'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' create history with humongous opening weekend

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:53 pm Nov 04, 202412:53 pm

What's the story The Diwali weekend has turned out to be a goldmine for Bollywood, with two blockbusters, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, breaking box office records. The movies together earned over ₹200 crore in their opening weekend, breaking the previous record of Animal and Sam Bahadur (both clashed on December 1, 2023). This is a major milestone in the Indian film industry's recovery after the pandemic.

Record-breaking earnings

'Singham Again' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set new benchmarks

Singham Again, the third installment in the beloved Singham franchise, collected ₹121 crore over its first three days. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, on the other hand, earned ₹108 crore in the same period. Despite a slight dip in earnings on Sunday due to post-Diwali festivities and the workweek kick-off, their combined total still stood at an impressive ₹229 crore net in India. This beat Animal and Sam Bahadur's previous record of ₹190 crore by a huge margin.

Expert predictions

Trade analysts predicted historic opening for both films

Interestingly, trade analyst Taran Adarsh had earlier predicted this record-breaking performance, thanks to the films' different genres and strong content. He had said, "The opening day numbers are going to be huge and the combined business of both the films on day 1 which is Today, Friday is going to be historical. So that will show the real potential of theatrical business."

Director's insight

Director Ram Gopal Varma anticipated showdown between films

Director Ram Gopal Varma had also hinted at a showdown between these star-studded films, comparing their casts and themes. He shared a cryptic post comparing the superstars that will be seen in both movies. "On this DIWALI, 10 BIGGEST SUPER STAR LIONS are getting ready to fight one A K on screen and one K A off screen .. This is like 10 GOLIATHS against 1 DAVID," he shared.