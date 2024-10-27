9 injured in stampede at Bandra Terminus amid Diwali rush
A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station on Sunday morning left nine injured. The incident took place around 5:56am on platform number one, minutes before the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express was set to leave. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed the festive rush ahead of Diwali for the unfortunate event.
Injured passengers rushed to hospital, 2 critical
The injured were immediately rushed to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Seven of them are said to be stable while two suffered critical injuries. The victims were identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani(19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh(18).
Stampede scene: Blood-stained platform, injured passengers
According to India Today, massive crowd gathered at one place when train No 22921, which was traveling from Bandra to Gorakhpur, arrived at platform one. Visuals from the scene showed blood on the platform floor and Railway Police helping injured passengers. One video showed a Railway officer carrying an injured passenger on his shoulder while another showed two men lying on the platform floor with blood-stained clothes. The BMC confirmed that "the situation is under control at the railway station."