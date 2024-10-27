Summarize Simplifying... In short A stampede at Bandra Terminus during the Diwali rush resulted in nine injuries, two of which were critical.

The incident occurred when a large crowd gathered as train No 22921 arrived, leading to a chaotic scene with blood-stained platforms and injured passengers.

Despite the chaos, the situation is now under control, according to the BMC. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place at 5:56am

9 injured in stampede at Bandra Terminus amid Diwali rush

By Chanshimla Varah 10:17 am Oct 27, 2024

What's the story A stampede at Mumbai's Bandra Terminus station on Sunday morning left nine injured. The incident took place around 5:56am on platform number one, minutes before the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express was set to leave. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has blamed the festive rush ahead of Diwali for the unfortunate event.

Medical response

Injured passengers rushed to hospital, 2 critical

The injured were immediately rushed to Bhabha Hospital for treatment. Seven of them are said to be stable while two suffered critical injuries. The victims were identified as Shabhir Abdul Rehman (40), Parmeshwar Sukhdar Gupta (28), Ravindra Harihar Chuma (30), Ramsevak Ravindra Prasad Prajapati (29), Sanjay Tilakram Kangay (27), Divyanshu Yogendra Yadav (18), Mohammad Shareef Shaikh (25), Indrajith Sahani(19) and Noor Mohammad Shaikh(18).

Incident aftermath

Stampede scene: Blood-stained platform, injured passengers

According to India Today, massive crowd gathered at one place when train No 22921, which was traveling from Bandra to Gorakhpur, arrived at platform one. Visuals from the scene showed blood on the platform floor and Railway Police helping injured passengers. One video showed a Railway officer carrying an injured passenger on his shoulder while another showed two men lying on the platform floor with blood-stained clothes. The BMC confirmed that "the situation is under control at the railway station."

