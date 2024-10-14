Summarize Simplifying... In short No more tolls for light vehicles entering Mumbai until 2026, as announced by the Maharashtra government.

This move, benefiting around 2.80 lakh daily commuters, aims to ease traffic congestion and save time spent in queues at toll booths.

Heavy vehicles, however, are not included in this toll exemption.

The decision is effective from today

You won't have to pay toll to enter Mumbai anymore

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:23 pm Oct 14, 202412:23 pm

What's the story ﻿Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has announced a toll waiver for light motor vehicles, at five key entry points into Mumbai. The decision, effective from today, applies to Dahisar, Mulund, Airoli, Vashi, and Tinhath Naka toll booths. The move is expected to benefit daily commuters using smaller vehicles, who frequently travel between Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

Exemption specifics

Exemption details and impact on commuters

The toll exemption was announced in the Maharashtra government's last cabinet meeting ahead of the Assembly elections. Earlier, these tolls charged ₹45 and ₹75, but now light vehicles will be exempted from paying these till 2026. The decision will greatly benefit daily commuters entering Mumbai in smaller vehicles, as they will no longer have to pay tolls at these major entry points into the city.

Traffic relief

Toll waiver to ease traffic congestion

Around 3.5 lakh vehicles cross these tolls every day, with heavy vehicles constituting around 70,000 and light vehicles the remaining 2.80 lakh. The toll waiver will not only offer financial relief but also save time spent in queues at these booths. Maharashtra minister Dadaji Dagadu Bhuse said, "The time that people used to spend in queues will be saved," emphasizing the potential for smoother traffic flow with this decision.