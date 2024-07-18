In short Simplifying... In short Kangana Ranaut defended politician Eknath Shinde, who was labeled a "betrayer" by Swami, arguing that political alliances and party divisions are common.

She criticized Swami for misusing his influence and insulting Hindu religion with his remarks.

She criticized Swami for misusing his influence and insulting Hindu religion with his remarks.

This comes after Shinde's mutiny led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government, and his subsequent rise to Chief Minister with BJP's support, reflecting public distress in the recent election results.

Kangana defends Maharashtra CM against criticism

'Will politicians sell golgappas?': Kangana defends 'betrayer' Eknath Shinde

By Chanshimla Varah 03:45 pm Jul 18, 202403:45 pm

What's the story Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut stood up for Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday after Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath, called Shinde a "betrayer." The religious leader had accused Shinde of "betrayal" in relation to the 2022 collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, led by Uddhav Thackeray. "Uddhav Thackeray has been betrayed...The one who betrays can't be a Hindu. The betrayal...was reflected in the recent (Lok Sabha) elections," he told reporters.

Defense

Ranaut backs Shinde amid political turmoil

Coming to Shinde's defense, Ranaut said Swami had "hurt the sentiments of all" by calling Shinde a "traitor" and a "betrayer." "In politics, it is very normal and constitutional to have alliances, treaties and division of a party. If a politician does not do politics, will he sell golgappas?" Ranaut wrote on X. She also cited historical instances of the Congress party splitting in 1907 and again in 1971 as examples.

Criticism

Ranaut accuses Shankaracharya of misusing influence

In fact, Swami insulted the Hindu religion by making such "petty" remarks," the newly-elected Mandi MP said. "Religion also says that if the king himself starts exploiting his subjects, then treason is the ultimate religion," she asserted. "Shankaracharya ji has misused his words and his influence...Shankaracharya Ji is insulting the dignity of the Hindu religion by saying such petty and petty things," Ranaut said.

Elections

Election results reflect public distress, says Shankaracharya

Swami made the contentious remarks after meeting Thackeray at his residence on Monday. The Thackeray-led MVA government, which comprised the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party, collapsed in June 2022 following Shinde's mutiny. He later became CM with the help of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the recent Lok Sabha election, the opposition bloc won 30 seats—a gain of 21—while the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could only secure 17—a loss of 20 from the previous election.