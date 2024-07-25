Pune: 4 dead as rain wreaks havoc; Army on alert
Four people died in Pune due to rain-related incidents amid continuous heavy rain on Thursday. Water has inundated several residential areas, leading the India Meteorological Department to issue a red alert for the city. District Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of schools in Pune due to the persistent rain and severe waterlogging. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said he has instructed officers to place the Indian Air Force and Army on high alert for flood relief operations.
Heavy rain alert in Pune till Friday
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is stationed in Mantralaya, coordinating with officials to provide flood-related support, according to the CM. Of the four deaths, three were caused by electrocution in Pulachi Wadi, Deccan Gymkhana, and one resulted from a landslide triggered by rainfall in Adarwadi village, Maval tehsil, as reported by The Indian Express. Meanwhile, the IMD forecasts that Pune will get extremely heavy rainfall in isolated spots within the ghat areas and moderate rain in the plains through Friday.
Watch: Rescue operations in Pune amid heavy rains
All tourist spots shut
Separately, Pune Collector Suhas Diwase has ordered the closure of all tourist spots in the district for 48 hours. He has also said traffic movement will be prohibited on bridges in danger of being submerged. The district administration has also asked residents to stay indoors and step out only if it's necessary.
Mumbai also experiencing heavy rainfall
Mumbai is also experiencing heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in parts of Dombivli and the closure of the Andheri Subway due to waterlogging. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation reported that Vihar Lake, one of the seven lakes supplying water to the city, began overflowing early today; the lake has a capacity of 2,769 crore liters. The weather office has issued a red alert for Maharashtra, forecasting extremely heavy rain for Thursday.