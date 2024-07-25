In short Simplifying... In short A Delhi man, identified as Vij, masterminded a scheme that swindled a US woman out of ₹3.34 crore.

The money was funneled through various wallets, converted into Indian currency via cryptocurrency, and then used on betting apps.

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Vij, who is now on a five-day remand.

Indian man arrested for $400k cyber scam

How a Delhi man cheated US woman of ₹3.34 crore

By Tanya Shrivastava 11:02 am Jul 25, 202411:02 am

What's the story A Delhi man, Lakshay Vij, has been arrested for allegedly defrauding a United States woman of $400,000 (₹3.34 crore) through a cyber scam. The victim, Lisa Roth, received a call on July 4, 2023, from a person claiming to be a "Microsoft agent." The caller convinced Roth to transfer the money to a cryptocurrency wallet. Vij's name first surfaced in March of the previous year when he was apprehended by the Gujarat Police at Cross River Mall in east Delhi.

Laundering details

Modus operandi of money laundering scheme

The money transferred by Roth ended up in the wallets of Praful Gupta and his mother, Sarita Gupta. Further investigation revealed that another individual, Karan Chug, was receiving this money from Gupta and depositing it into various wallets. The funds were then converted into Indian currency through bogus accounts by selling cryptocurrency. The funds were subsequently directed for transfer by Chug and Vij. The duo later used the laundered money on betting apps like Fair Play 24.

Investigation progress

Vij identified as mastermind

The Enforcement Directorate registered a case of money laundering and conducted several raids last month, recovering digital evidence. Statements were also recorded from those who owned the crypto wallets used in the crime. The investigation concluded that all transactions were carried out under Vij's direction, identifying him as the mastermind behind this fraud. Vij has been produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court and has been sent on a five-day remand.