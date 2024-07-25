Shooting at Aligarh Muslim University

What's the story Two employees of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), brothers Mohammad Nadeem and Kaleem, were shot on campus Wednesday. The victims were intercepted by two assailants on a motorcycle while they themselves were riding a two-wheeler within the university grounds. Eyewitnesses reported four to five rounds of gunfire during the attack. The brothers, Mohammed Nadeem and Kaleem, have been hospitalized with serious injuries. Following the incident, university security apprehended the suspects.

Suspects apprehended, investigation underway

Assistant Superintendent of Police Amrit Jain confirmed the arrest of the attackers. The police are currently collecting evidence from the scene. Initial investigations suggest that an old grudge may be the motive behind this attack. Nadeem's wife said that the suspects are part of a criminal gang and had previously misbehaved with their 13-year-old daughter, leading to a POSCO case filed against them by the family.