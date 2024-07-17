In short Simplifying... In short Four leaders have resigned from Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) following a poor performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

This comes amid criticism of the Maharashtra BJP's alliance with Ajit's NCP and ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

This comes amid criticism of the Maharashtra BJP's alliance with Ajit's NCP and ahead of the upcoming assembly polls in the state.

The resigning leaders, including Gavhane, are expected to join Sharad Pawar's faction of the NCP, hinting at further resignations and a potential shift in the political landscape.

NCP leaders resign in Maharashtra

Setback to Ajit: 4 leaders quit NCP after poll drubbing

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:26 pm Jul 17, 202412:26 pm

What's the story Four leaders have resigned from the Nationalist Congress Party in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad—delivering a significant blow to Ajit Pawar's leadership after a disappointing performance in the general elections. Among them are Ajit Gavhane, NCP Pimpri-Chinchwad unit's chief; Yash Sane, head of the Pimpri Chinchwad Students' Wing; and former corporators Rahul Bhosale and Pankaj Bhalekar. They are expected to join Sharad Pawar's party later this week amid speculation that several other leaders in Ajit's camp might switch to the Sharad faction.

Why does this story matter?

The NCP split into two factions in 2023 after Ajit rebelled against his uncle and NCP founder Sharad. Ajit joined the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Mahayuti government and was named the deputy CM soon after, while Sharad remained with the opposition. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ajit's faction won only one seat as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, whereas Sharad's faction secured eight seats under the umbrella of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

Upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra

This comes a month after an article in the RSS-affiliated magazine Organiser attributed the Maharashtra BJP's poor performance to its alliance with Ajit's NCP and poor communication between the party workers and the NDA government in the state. Separately, in June, Sharad said that those attempting to undermine his party would not be welcomed back, but leaders capable of strengthening the organization while maintaining its integrity would be accepted. Notably, assembly polls in the state are scheduled later this year.

'Will take blessings of Pawar sahab...': Gavahane

Talking to news agency ANI, Gavahane said, "I resigned yesterday...today we will have a meeting with all ex-corporators of another Vidhan Sabha constituency. We will accordingly decide our upcoming strategy. We are going to take blessings of Pawar sahab (Sharad Pawar). We will make a decision together." He also alleged that since 2017, the BJP started holding Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, development has stalled. Gavhane has hinted at more resignations from the NCP, including office-bearers, former corporators, and leaders.

Gavhane's unsuccessful bid for Bhosari Assembly seat

Reports suggest that Gavhane resigned after his attempts to contest from the Bhosari Assembly seat for the NCP were unsuccessful. He had reportedly met with Ajit to discuss why the party should contest this seat, which has been won twice by the BJP's Mahesh Landge. Some reports said, Gavahane and other leaders are slated to join the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) on July 20 in Pimpri-Chinchwad where Sharad will be present.