In response, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has allocated ₹2.4 crore for air quality management, including dust control measures and more effective use of anti-smog guns.

Delhi's air quality slips into 'severe' category

By Chanshimla Varah 09:25 am Oct 27, 202409:25 am

What's the story The Delhi pollution crisis took a tumble on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) in some areas reaching alarming levels. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 405 (severe); the AQI around ITO and surrounding areas recorded 361, while Bawana recorded an AQI of 398, falling under the "very poor" category. Severe pollution was also observed in Vivek Vihar this morning, with the AQI reaching 403, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Health risks and public response to pollution crisis

The CPCB has warned that prolonged exposure to such poor air quality can cause breathing discomfort and may lead to respiratory illnesses. In light of the worsening pollution crisis, the Centre has issued an advisory asking citizens to check AQI levels before stepping out. The advisory particularly asks vulnerable groups including the elderly and people with pre-existing health conditions to limit outdoor activities. It also advises people to avoid heavily congested areas.

'We are facing a lot of problems'

Delhi municipal corporation allocates funds for pollution control

Separately, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has earmarked ₹2.4 crore across 12 city zones for air quality management. Each zone will get ₹20 lakh exclusively for dust control measures and operationalizing sprinklers. Anti-smog guns and dust suppressants will be utilized more effectively, while construction sites will be monitored closely to ensure compliance with dust control measures.

Public Works Department to ensure cleanliness of roads

The Public Works Department (PWD) has been tasked with conducting daily checks to ensure roads are cleaned weekly, in a bid to reduce dust contribution to the pollution. Mechanical road sweeping (MRS) trucks and rotating smog-guns are also expected to be put on high-rise structures, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said on Thursday. An AQI reading of 0-50 is considered 'good,' 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate,' 201-300 'poor,' 301-400 'very poor,' and 401-500 'severe.'