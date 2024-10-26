Summarize Simplifying... In short Buying gold or silver online this Dhanteras?

Plus, they offer a 100% assured buyback program, complete with a purity certificate and detailed invoice, ensuring a secure and trustworthy trading experience.

How to buy genuine gold, silver online this Dhanteras

By Akash Pandey 03:09 pm Oct 26, 2024

What's the story Dhanteras, an important Hindu festival celebrated two days ahead of Diwali, is an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver. This year, the festival is being celebrated on October 29. Traditionally, people visit local jewelry stores to make their purchases on this day. However, with possible long queues and other inconveniences at physical stores, many are now choosing online shopping from trusted platforms like MMTC-PAMP.

Reliable source

A trusted platform for precious metals

MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture of the Indian government-owned Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) and Switzerland's gold refining company Produits Artistiques Metaux Precieux (PAMP). The platform provides a range of gold and silver products, including coins, bars, and other items. It has become a trusted source for buying precious metals online with its authenticity and high-value offerings.

Purchase process

Step-by-step guide to purchase

To buy gold or silver from MMTC-PAMP, customers have to visit the official website and select their desired product. After selecting an item, they can either add it to their cart for further shopping or proceed directly to the billing process. The platform uses Razorpay's payment gateway, offering various payment options like credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI. However, cash on delivery isn't available on this platform.

Customer benefits

Assurance and buyback program

MMTC-PAMP also offers a 100% assured buyback program for its customers. "Each purchase comes with a purity certificate and detailed invoice documentation, which comprises the gold rate of the day with direct bank transfer for payment, ensuring a professional and trustworthy trading experience," says Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO of MMTC-PAMP. This initiative only adds to the customer's confidence in their purchases from here.