How to buy genuine gold, silver online this Dhanteras
Dhanteras, an important Hindu festival celebrated two days ahead of Diwali, is an auspicious occasion to buy gold and silver. This year, the festival is being celebrated on October 29. Traditionally, people visit local jewelry stores to make their purchases on this day. However, with possible long queues and other inconveniences at physical stores, many are now choosing online shopping from trusted platforms like MMTC-PAMP.
A trusted platform for precious metals
MMTC-PAMP is a joint venture of the Indian government-owned Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India (MMTC) and Switzerland's gold refining company Produits Artistiques Metaux Precieux (PAMP). The platform provides a range of gold and silver products, including coins, bars, and other items. It has become a trusted source for buying precious metals online with its authenticity and high-value offerings.
Step-by-step guide to purchase
To buy gold or silver from MMTC-PAMP, customers have to visit the official website and select their desired product. After selecting an item, they can either add it to their cart for further shopping or proceed directly to the billing process. The platform uses Razorpay's payment gateway, offering various payment options like credit/debit cards, net banking, and UPI. However, cash on delivery isn't available on this platform.
Assurance and buyback program
MMTC-PAMP also offers a 100% assured buyback program for its customers. "Each purchase comes with a purity certificate and detailed invoice documentation, which comprises the gold rate of the day with direct bank transfer for payment, ensuring a professional and trustworthy trading experience," says Vikas Singh, Managing Director and CEO of MMTC-PAMP. This initiative only adds to the customer's confidence in their purchases from here.