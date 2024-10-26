Summarize Simplifying... In short WhatsApp is introducing a feature that lets channel owners share unique QR codes, simplifying the process of joining a channel.

This tool could be a game-changer for businesses, who can display their QR codes to encourage customers to connect for updates and promotions, potentially boosting customer engagement and business growth.

The feature is still under development

You could soon follow WhatsApp channels using QR codes

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:20 pm Oct 26, 202402:20 pm

What's the story WhatsApp is bringing a new way to view and follow channels via QR codes. The development comes as part of the latest update, version 2.24.22.20, which is available through the Google Play Beta Program. The feature is still under development and will be part of a future version of the app, WABetaInfo reported today.

User experience

Enhancing user engagement with channel discovery

The new feature builds on WhatsApp's recent push to enhance user engagement, with simplified content discovery and intuitive channel navigation. In an earlier update, the company had added a shortcut for users to explore new channels and moved the channel creation option to the overflow menu in the top app bar. This was aimed at minimizing confusion and decluttering the interface.

Sharing simplified

A new way to share channels

The upcoming feature will allow channel owners to share their unique QR codes, offering a more efficient alternative to traditional link sharing. This way, users won't have to open a link, but can simply scan the displayed QR code with their device. The feature would be especially useful in social settings where digital communication may not be feasible or convenient.

Business impact

QR codes to boost business-customer engagement

The QR code feature could also be utilized by businesses and shops to boost customer engagement. By putting their unique QR codes at prominent places, businesses can prompt customers to connect with their channels for updates, promotions, or other events. This could ultimately increase customer interaction and drive business growth.