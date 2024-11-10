Summarize Simplifying... In short Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again' is making waves at the box office, nearing the ₹200cr mark after earning ₹11.5cr on its ninth day.

This places it among Ajay Devgn's top five highest-grossing films, potentially becoming his fourth to cross the ₹200cr milestone.

The film, also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranveer Singh, has already surpassed ₹220cr globally, making it the fourth film of 2024 to achieve this feat.

'Singham Again' box office collection

'Singham Again' shows growth; set to enter ₹200cr club

By Isha Sharma 10:13 am Nov 10, 202410:13 am

What's the story Ajay Devgn's latest action thriller, Singham Again, is set to cross the ₹200cr mark in its second weekend. The film has already collected ₹192.5cr, per Sacnilk. This is especially impressive considering it was released alongside Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 on the Diwali weekend. Despite the competition, both films have grossed over ₹300cr combined, breaking the record for Diwali releases.

Box office performance

'Singham Again' continued box office dominance

Rohit Shetty's Singham Again continues to hold strong at the box office on its ninth day. The film raked in an estimated ₹11.5cr on Saturday, marking a huge jump from its second Friday's collection of ₹8cr. With a total collection of ₹192.5cr now, Singham Again is likely to cross the ₹200cr mark this Sunday. It also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Arjun Kapoor, among others.

Record earnings

'Singham Again' among top 5 highest-grossing Devgn films

Singham Again is among Devgn's top five highest-earning films ever. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior tops the list with an estimated collection of ₹277.75cr, followed by Drishyam 2 at ₹239.67cr and Golmaal Again at ₹205.69cr. If Singham Again crosses the ₹200cr mark, it will be Devgn's fourth film to do so. Moreover, it has reportedly surpassed the ₹220cr mark globally. This makes it the fourth Bollywood film of 2024 to achieve this feat, following Fighter, Shaitaan, and Stree 2.