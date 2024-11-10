'Eternals' star Don Lee hints at possible collaboration with Prabhas
South Korean actor Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok), famous for movies like Eternals and Train To Busan, has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration with superstar Prabhas. The rumors gained traction after Lee posted an Instagram Story sharing the poster of Salaar: Part 2 with a thumbs-up emoji. Though there's no official word, fans are excitedly debating which of Prabhas's upcoming projects—Salaar: Part 2 or Spirit—might feature Lee.
Fans debate Lee's potential role in Prabhas's films
The ambiguity over Lee's involvement has sparked a debate among fans regarding his possible role. Some speculate he could be the main antagonist in Salaar: Part 2, a sequel to Prashanth Neel's action thriller Salaar. Others believe he could be eyed for Spirit, a film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. To recall, speculations about Lee's involvement in Spirit first arose in July, though the makers are yet to clarify anything.
Prabhas's upcoming projects and collaboration with Hombale Films
For Spirit, Prabhas will be taking on a meaty role under Vanga's direction. The director is planning to finish this movie before moving on to his next much-anticipated sequel Animal Park, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Salaar: Part 2 has been making headlines after Prabhas confirmed a three-movie contract with Hombale Films. The production house said that this partnership "celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world."