'Eternals' star Don Lee is rumored to be collaborating with Prabhas, possibly in the sequel to action thriller Salaar, or in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film, Spirit.

Prabhas is set to play a significant role in Spirit before Vanga moves on to his next project, Animal Park.

Prabhas has confirmed a three-movie deal with Hombale Films, which aims to showcase the essence of Indian cinema globally.

Don Lee hints at joining Prabhas's next film

'Eternals' star Don Lee hints at possible collaboration with Prabhas

Nov 10, 2024

What's the story South Korean actor Don Lee (Ma Dong-seok), famous for movies like Eternals and Train To Busan, has sparked speculation about a possible collaboration with superstar Prabhas. The rumors gained traction after Lee posted an Instagram Story sharing the poster of Salaar: Part 2 with a thumbs-up emoji. Though there's no official word, fans are excitedly debating which of Prabhas's upcoming projects—Salaar: Part 2 or Spirit—might feature Lee.

Fans debate Lee's potential role in Prabhas's films

The ambiguity over Lee's involvement has sparked a debate among fans regarding his possible role. Some speculate he could be the main antagonist in Salaar: Part 2, a sequel to Prashanth Neel's action thriller Salaar. Others believe he could be eyed for Spirit, a film by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. To recall, speculations about Lee's involvement in Spirit first arose in July, though the makers are yet to clarify anything.

Prabhas's upcoming projects and collaboration with Hombale Films

For Spirit, Prabhas will be taking on a meaty role under Vanga's direction. The director is planning to finish this movie before moving on to his next much-anticipated sequel Animal Park, starring Ranbir Kapoor. Meanwhile, Salaar: Part 2 has been making headlines after Prabhas confirmed a three-movie contract with Hombale Films. The production house said that this partnership "celebrates the essence of Indian cinema and aims to take it to the world."