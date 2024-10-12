Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of Ram Charan's Telugu political action drama, 'Game Changer', has been officially postponed to Sankranti 2025 to avoid a box office clash with 'Vishwambhara'.

The 'Game Changer' team, including stars like Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, is promising a grand Sankranti celebration with the film's release.

Fans can expect a teaser and three more songs soon as part of the promotional strategy.

'Game Changer' will release on Sankranti 2025

It's official! Ram Charan's 'Game Changer' postponed to Sankranti 2025

By Isha Sharma 03:29 pm Oct 12, 202403:29 pm

What's the story The much-awaited film Game Changer, starring global star Ram Charan, has been postponed to Sankranti 2025. Producer Dil Raju announced the news in a video on Saturday. Originally scheduled for a Christmas release, the decision to change the premiere date was made after discussions with distributors in different languages. The film has been in the making for over three years under Sri Venkateswara Creations. It's directed by S Shankar.

Release shift

'Game Changer' release rescheduled to avoid clash with 'Vishwambhara'

Raju also spoke about the possible box office clash with another big-budget film, Vishwambhara, which was slated for a Sankranti release. He revealed that on their request, Chiranjeevi and UV Creations agreed to change their schedule to give Game Changer the spotlight during Sankranti. "Vishwambhara will complete its production, including post-production, by December but they have opted for a different release date," Raju said in his video.

Promotional plans

'Game Changer' team promises grand Sankranti celebration

Raju ended his note by promising a grand celebration for fans and movie lovers alike during Sankranti with the release of Game Changer. "Our entire team is working tirelessly to deliver a wholesome entertainer," he said. The producer also added that a teaser will be out soon, followed by three more songs as part of their promotional strategy leading up to the film's premiere.

Twitter Post

Here is the announcement

Film details

'Game Changer' features star-studded cast and popular music

The upcoming Telugu-language political action drama also stars Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, and Naveen Chandra in key roles. Charan will reportedly play the role of an IAS officer. The film's story is written by Karthik Subbaraj and its music is by Thaman S. Two of its songs, Jagaragandi and Raa Macha Macha have already become instant chartbusters on social media.