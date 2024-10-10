Summarize Simplifying... In short The release of Chiranjeevi's film 'Vishwambhara' may be delayed, causing disappointment among fans who were eagerly awaiting its original Sankranti release.

'Vishwambhara' may not release on January 10, 2025

Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara' release may be delayed—all because of Ram Charan!

By Tanvi Gupta 05:39 pm Oct 10, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Megastar Chiranjeevi's upcoming film Vishwambhara, which is set to release on January 10, 2025, as a Sankranti treat, may be delayed, reported News18. The possible postponement is said to be because of the early release of Ram Charan's Game Changer, directed by S Shankar, which may release as early as December 20. Distributors in Telugu states feel it would be better to release Game Changer during Sankranti than Vishwambhara.

Fan reaction

'Vishwambhara' release uncertainty leaves fans anxious

The possible rescheduling of Vishwambhara has kept fans on the edge. Even though the film's shooting and post-production work are almost done, the release date is eclipsed in uncertainty due to the recent speculations. This has disappointed many Chiranjeevi fans who were looking forward to the film's original Sankranti release. The filmmakers are under pressure to stick to their initial plan, but changing circumstances may require a delay.

Song release

Meanwhile, 'Game Changer' builds anticipation with dance number

In other news, the makers of Game Changer recently dropped a lyrical video of the dance number Raa Macha Macha on Saregama's social media handles. The video shows Charan's character making a stylish entry from a helicopter in a crowd. This peppy number also features a few folk artists dancing along with Charan. Thaman S has composed and programmed the song, Anantha Sriram has written the lyrics and Nakash Aziz has sung it.

Song appreciation

'Game Changer' dance number receives high praise

The dance number from Game Changer has been a hit, with Charan's wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela lauding his performance. She commented on his Instagram post giving a sneak peek of the song, "Mr C you are generating high-voltage electricity." Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu also praised Charan's unique dance style in formal attire, calling it "unmatchable" and adding "I mean who dances like this in a formal shirt and pants." Notably, the film also stars Kiara Advani.