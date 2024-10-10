Summarize Simplifying... In short UK rapper and YouTuber, Yung Filly, real name Barrientos, faces charges of rape and assault, with substantial evidence against him.

Yung Filly faces rape, assault charges

By Tanvi Gupta 05:24 pm Oct 10, 202405:24 pm

What's the story Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, popularly known as Yung Filly, has been arrested in Australia on charges of rape and assault. The 29-year-old British rapper and YouTube sensation was arrested in Brisbane before being extradited to Perth. He allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s at his hotel after performing at Bar120 nightclub on September 28. Here's what exactly happened.

Legal proceedings

Barrientos faces multiple charges, bail application contested

Barrientos has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent, three counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, and one count of impeding a person's breathing by applying pressure to their neck. His attorney Seamus Rafferty SC filed a bail application which was opposed by Western Australia police prosecution led by Julius Depetro. The prosecution cited substantial evidence against Barrientos including CCTV footage and photographic evidence.

Legal concerns

Prosecution concerned about witness interference due to rapper's influence

Further, Depetro raised concerns about possible witness interference as Barrientos has a huge social media following, with more than eight million followers on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok. He also pointed out that Barrientos has no connections to Western Australia and is originally from Colombia, which makes it more likely for him to flee the jurisdiction. The prosecution called the alleged violent acts "beyond the pale."

Legal debate

Defense argued for equal treatment under the law

Rafferty argued Barrientos's fame shouldn't mean different bail conditions. He suggested a $100,000 surety and proposed protective measures like restricting social media posts about the case. However, he opposed a complete ban on social media use, saying it is essential for Barrientos's livelihood. Rafferty highlighted that everyone should be treated equally under the law, irrespective of their fame or financial status.

Case update

Magistrate to consider bail application, case adjourned

Magistrate Tanya Watt has opted to accept a written submission instead of having the facts read out in court. Moreover, she has adjourned the hearing to consider the bail application and intends to reconvene later. The outcome of this case could have far-reaching consequences on Barrientos's career and personal life as the legal proceedings continue to unravel in the coming weeks.