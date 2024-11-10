Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney+ has confirmed the second season of 'Andor' for April 2025, with 12 episodes spanning four years.

The show, praised for its unique perspective on the Star Wars universe, will continue to explore the lives of everyday beings in the galaxy.

The cast, including Diego Luna, will return, with new additions like Ben Mendelsohn and Alan Tudyk's droid K2SO.

'Andor' S02 to release on April 22, 2025

Disney+ confirms 'Andor' S02 for April 2025

By Isha Sharma 09:47 am Nov 10, 202409:47 am

What's the story The second season of the beloved Star Wars spin-off series, Andor, will premiere on Disney+ on April 22, 2025. The announcement was made at the recently held D23 Brazil event. The news comes more than two years after the show's debut, which was initially met with skepticism for its unconventional approach as a prequel-to-a-prequel focused on a side character from Rogue One.

Season structure

'Andor' S02 will span 4 years in 12 episodes

The second season of Andor, confirmed by showrunner Tony Gilroy, will have 12 episodes over four years. Each three-episode block will cover a year leading up to the moment Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) shoots rebel informant Tivik (Daniel Mays) at the beginning of Rogue One. The last block will cover the last three days before this moment.

Unique approach

'Andor' explores new facets of the 'Star Wars' universe

Andor has been lauded for its distinct take on the Star Wars universe. In a chat with Variety, Gilroy said he wanted to focus on "real people" instead of just the royal family. He said, "There's a billion, billion, billion other beings in the galaxy. There's plumbers and cosmeticians. Journalists! What are their lives like? The revolution is affecting them just as much as anybody else."

Cast update

Returning cast and new additions for 'Andor' S02

The second season of Andor will bring back Luna, Stellan Skarsgard as Luthen Rael, Genevieve O'Reilly as Mon Mothma, Kyle Soller as Syril Karn, Adria Arjona as Bix Caleen, Denise Gough as Dedra Meero, Faye Marsay as Vel Sartha, and Varada Sethu as Cinta Kaz. Joining the cast are Ben Mendelsohn as Director Orson Krennic and Alan Tudyk's droid K2SO. The first season aired in September 2022.