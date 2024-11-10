Summarize Simplifying... In short "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3", a horror-comedy film, is nearing a box office collection of ₹200cr after its ninth day, despite mixed reviews.

The film, directed by Anees Bazmee and featuring stars like Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit, is on the verge of becoming Aaryan's highest-grossing film.

After its theatrical run, it will be available on Netflix.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' box office collection

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' maintains momentum; nears ₹200cr after Day 9

By Isha Sharma 09:25 am Nov 10, 202409:25 am

What's the story The horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, headlined by Kartik Aaryan, is inching closer to the coveted ₹200cr club at the box office. The film witnessed a jump in ticket sales on its second Saturday, raking in an estimated ₹15.50cr, and taking the total collection to ₹183cr. The film was released on November 1, clashing with Singham Again.

Box office performance

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' witnessed a significant surge in collections

The horror-comedy film ended its first week at the box office on a high note, with a collection of ₹158.25cr. Despite earning just around ₹9.25cr on its second Friday, it saw a huge spike in numbers on Saturday. The film is now just ₹2cr shy of becoming Aaryan's highest-grossing film at the box office. The previous record was held by Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Audience response

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' received mixed reviews but maintained momentum

Directed by Anees Bazmee and starring a star-studded cast of Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has been getting mixed reviews from audiences. Despite that, the film kept the momentum going and will rule the box office largely unchallenged this month. It will stream on Netflix after its theatrical run. Read our review of the film here.