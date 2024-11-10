Summarize Simplifying... In short Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh, known for his roles in over 400 films across Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema, has passed away at 80.

Ganesh, who began his career in the Indian Air Force, made his acting debut in 1976 and won numerous state honors, including the prestigious Kalaimamani award.

He also ventured into film production in 2015 and was last seen in the film Indian 2. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Delhi Ganesh has passed away aged 80

Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh (80) dies due to age-related ailments

By Isha Sharma 09:12 am Nov 10, 202409:12 am

What's the story Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh (real name Ganesan), who worked extensively in South Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 80. The actor was suffering from health complications due to old age and breathed his last on Saturday night in Chennai, Tamil Samayam reported. His last rites will be performed on Sunday. May he rest in peace.

Career transition

Ganesh's journey from IAF to South Indian cinema

Born on August 1, 1944, Ganesh joined the Indian Air Force for a decade before debuting in cinema in 1976 with K. Balachander's Pattina Pravesam. Over his decades-long career, he acted in over 400 films in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam cinema. He is fondly remembered for his roles in Nayakan (1987) and Michael Madhana Kamarajan (1990). He also acted in Hindi movies Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani and Chennai Express.

Acting prowess

Ganesh's notable performances and accolades

Ganesh's other memorable films are Sindhu Bhairavi (1985), Thenali (2000), Apoorva Sagodharargal (1989), and Engamma Maharani (1981). He won the Tamil Nadu State Film Award Special Prize for his performance in Pasi (1979) and received numerous state honors, including the Kalaimamani award in 1994. Apart from films, he also worked in TV serials and short films, displaying his versatility by playing a variety of characters.

Production venture

Ganesh's foray into film production and memorable roles

Ganesh took his first step into film production in 2015 with Ennul Aayiram (2016), starring his son Maha in the lead. He also made a cameo in the short film What if Batman was from Chennai, where he played a version of Alfred Pennyworth. In 2016, he had a small but impactful role as Sriman in Karthick Naren's Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru. He was last seen in Shankar-Kamal Haasan's Indian 2.