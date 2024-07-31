In short Simplifying... In short Actor Chiranjeevi is facing criticism after a video surfaced showing him pushing an IndiGo Airlines employee who asked for a selfie.

The incident has sparked mixed reactions online, with some defending the actor's right to privacy after a long flight.

Despite the controversy, Chiranjeevi continues his professional commitments, including his upcoming film "Vishwambhara" and recently attending the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony in Paris. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chiranjeevi sparks controversy with airport incident

Chiranjeevi faces backlash for pushing IndiGo employee requesting a selfie

By Tanvi Gupta 05:14 pm Jul 31, 202405:14 pm

What's the story Following a troubling incident involving a disabled fan being knocked to the ground by Akkineni Nagarjuna's bouncer, a similar situation has now arisen with actor-politician Chiranjeevi. A video circulating online captures Chiranjeevi nudging an IndiGo Airlines employee who attempted to take a selfie with him. The footage shows Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, exiting a lift at the airport while being escorted by ground staff.

Public response

What exactly happens in the video?

In a widely circulated video, Chiranjeevi and his wife are seen arriving at the airport with ground staff. As they exit a lift, an IndiGo Airlines employee approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie. After being initially ignored, the employee persists and stands in Chiranjeevi's path to capture just one selfie with him. However, the actor nudges him aside, rather forcefully, before continuing on his way.

Reactions

Netizens had varying reactions

This incident has elicited mixed reactions from the public. Some criticized Chiranjeevi's behavior, with one fan labeling it as "Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans (at) Airport." Others defended the actor, arguing that the employee was wrong to approach him after a long flight and in the presence of his family. This incident mirrors previous controversies involving celebrities at airports. A video of actor Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan recently went viral, leading to an apology from Nagarjuna.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this viral video here

Career update

Meanwhile, a look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects amid controversy

Work-wise, Chiranjeevi has a lineup of projects and professional commitments to fulfill. He is set to appear in Malladi Vassishta's film Vishwambhara, alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. Produced by UV Creations, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role. It is reportedly slated for January 10, 2025 release. Meanwhile, recently Chiranjeevi attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara, and his wife Surekha.