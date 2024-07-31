Chiranjeevi faces backlash for pushing IndiGo employee requesting a selfie
Following a troubling incident involving a disabled fan being knocked to the ground by Akkineni Nagarjuna's bouncer, a similar situation has now arisen with actor-politician Chiranjeevi. A video circulating online captures Chiranjeevi nudging an IndiGo Airlines employee who attempted to take a selfie with him. The footage shows Chiranjeevi and his wife, Surekha, exiting a lift at the airport while being escorted by ground staff.
What exactly happens in the video?
In a widely circulated video, Chiranjeevi and his wife are seen arriving at the airport with ground staff. As they exit a lift, an IndiGo Airlines employee approaches Chiranjeevi for a selfie. After being initially ignored, the employee persists and stands in Chiranjeevi's path to capture just one selfie with him. However, the actor nudges him aside, rather forcefully, before continuing on his way.
Netizens had varying reactions
This incident has elicited mixed reactions from the public. Some criticized Chiranjeevi's behavior, with one fan labeling it as "Chiranjeevi Rude Behaviour with Fans (at) Airport." Others defended the actor, arguing that the employee was wrong to approach him after a long flight and in the presence of his family. This incident mirrors previous controversies involving celebrities at airports. A video of actor Nagarjuna's bodyguard pushing a specially-abled fan recently went viral, leading to an apology from Nagarjuna.
Take a look at this viral video here
Meanwhile, a look at Chiranjeevi's upcoming projects amid controversy
Work-wise, Chiranjeevi has a lineup of projects and professional commitments to fulfill. He is set to appear in Malladi Vassishta's film Vishwambhara, alongside actor Trisha Krishnan. Produced by UV Creations, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead role. It is reportedly slated for January 10, 2025 release. Meanwhile, recently Chiranjeevi attended the opening ceremony of the 2024 Olympics in Paris with Ram Charan, Upasana, Klin Kaara, and his wife Surekha.