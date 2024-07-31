In short Simplifying... In short Singer Millind Gaba was caught on CCTV in a heated argument at the T-Series office, seemingly under the influence of alcohol.

Viral video captures Punjabi singer Millind Gaba's alleged misconduct

By Tanvi Gupta 04:15 pm Jul 31, 202404:15 pm

What's the story A video featuring Punjabi singer Millind Gaba, known for his hit Paris Ka Trip, has gone viral on social media, but not for the right reasons. The clip, believed to be CCTV footage from a meeting room, allegedly shows Gaba seemingly in a "drunk state" at the T-Series office, where he is seen picking a fight. The footage was shared by the paparazzo account Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

In the viral CCTV footage, one can see that the singer, while drinking alcohol, suddenly becomes enraged and starts arguing with a person sitting across from him. When a staff member, sitting next to him, tries to calm him down, the singer appears to lose his temper—seemingly due to intoxication. Additionally, the footage features two individuals discussing that the singer was likely already drunk before arriving at the meeting.

The video of Gaba has sparked a wave of speculation among his fans. Many are questioning the authenticity of the footage, while others suggest it could be a publicity stunt for Gaba's upcoming song. The caption accompanying the video stated that they had come across a viral video of Gaba creating a ruckus at T-Series while under the influence of alcohol and questioned if this is how professionals should act.