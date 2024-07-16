In short Simplifying... In short Cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, and others are facing backlash for a video where they appear to mock disabled people.

Complaint filed against Harbhajan, Yuvraj, others for 'mocking' disabled people

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:27 pm Jul 16, 202402:27 pm

What's the story A police complaint has been lodged against former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, and Gurkeerat Mann for allegedly mocking people with disabilities in an Instagram video. Arman Ali, the executive director of the National Centre for Promotion of Employment for Disabled People (NCPEDP), filed the complaint at the Amar Colony Police Station in Delhi. The now-deleted video was shared after India Champions beat Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends final.

Video content and accusations detailed

In the controversial video set to the viral song Tauba Tauba, Singh, Raina, Yuvraj, and Mann are seen limping and holding their backs to depict the physical toll taken by the matches on their bodies. The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled labeled this video as "totally disgraceful." The complaint also implicates Sandhya Devanathan, Vice President and Managing Director of Meta India, accusing Instagram of violating the Information Technology Act, 2000 by allowing such content to be posted.

Singh issued apology amid widespread public scrutiny

In response to the controversy, Singh issued a statement saying they didn't intend to hurt anyone's sentiments. He explained that the video was meant to reflect on their bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days. Singh apologized to anyone who felt offended and asked to move forward from the incident. However, Ali criticized Singh, a Member of Parliament, for not using his voice for the disabled and instead participating in such a video.

Legal implications and call for accountability

Ali's complaint asserts that the video blatantly violates Article 21 of the Constitution of India and Section 92 of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016. He urged authorities to take immediate action against those involved, emphasizing on holding public figures accountable for actions that undermine vulnerable communities' dignity. Ali stated a simple apology from these cricketers would not suffice; they must be penalized for their actions. Para-badminton player Manasi Joshi also lambasted the cricketers on Instagram.