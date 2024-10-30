Conman Sukesh calls Jacqueline his 'Sita,' promises a 'Ram-like homecoming'
Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the conman lodged in Tihar jail, Delhi, has written yet another letter to Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez. In the latest letter, he compares their relationship to the epic Ramayana of Ram and Sita. He also promises extravagant gifts to the top fans of Fernandez's latest track Stormrider. He said those who give the most views will be gifted SUVs and iPhones. The top 200 winners will be announced on Christmas.
Chandrasekhar's romantic overtures and promises
In his letter, Chandrasekhar professed his undying love for Fernandez, calling her his "baby" and "my Sita." "Baby our love story is nothing lesser than our great Ramayana...just like my Lord Rama who returned from Vanavas with his Sita, I am also returning from this short Vanavas, for my Sita, Jacqueline." The conman said that only two bails were left to finalize his legal proceedings, calling this the start of his "homecoming."
Chandrasekhar's anticipation of reunion with Fernandez
He went on to recall Jacqueline's recent trip to Paris, admiring her photos in a black outfit, which he said was his favorite. "Baby, your new pictures from this Paris trip are lovely, you look so pretty," he wrote, adding that he noticed something "special" between them in the photos, though he didn't explain further. He suggested that others misunderstand their connection. "The world might think I am crazy...but what does the world ever know what is between us."
Fernandez's actions against Chandrasekhar's alleged harassment
Earlier this year, Fernandez had approached the law to save herself from the alleged harassment of Chandrasekhar. She had filed a complaint with Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and even wrote to the Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch). This was after Chandrasekhar kept writing to her and making advances toward her from jail. Chandrasekhar's case ranks among India's most high-profile financial fraud cases, involving accusations of extortion, money laundering, and various fraudulent schemes.