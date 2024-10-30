Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film "Toxic" is caught in a controversy over alleged illegal tree felling on forestland, which was reportedly sold to Canara Bank by HMT.

The Environment Minister has accused HMT of misusing the land for non-forestry activities, including film shoots.

However, the film's production company denies any wrongdoing, promising to submit a report to the Forest Department for clarification.

'Toxic' was shot in Karnataka's Peenya

Over 100 trees cut down for Yash's 'Toxic'? Controversy explained

By Tanvi Gupta 04:45 pm Oct 30, 202404:45 pm

What's the story Karnataka Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has accused Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) of illegally felling hundreds of trees on forestland in Peenya while shooting for Yash's movie Toxic. The allegations came after Khandre visited the site and reviewed satellite images from the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Applications Centre (KSRSAC) which reportedly showed deforestation. "Hundreds of trees have been illegally cut down for the filming of the movie...which is visible in satellite images," he stated.

Legal proceedings

Minister Khandre called for legal action against culprits

Khandre has directed forest officials to file a case against those responsible for the illegal felling of trees. This incident has fueled the ongoing spat between Khandre and Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy. Khandre also disclosed the state government's plans to reclaim HMT land, which was originally forestland but was "illegally transferred" to HMT in the 1960s.

Land misuse

Khandre accused HMT of facilitating non-forestry activities

The Environment Minister has accused HMT of illegally selling forestland to different companies and individuals, thus facilitating non-forestry activities. He emphasized that HMT has been leasing out forestland for film shoots and other commercial activities. "Recently, in the forestland reportedly sold to Canara Bank by HMT, a massive set was erected for the film Toxic and shooting was going on for several months," he noted.

Twitter Post

Here's the statement by the minister

Upcoming film details

'Toxic' makers denied any wrongdoing

The upcoming film Toxic - A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups—helmed by Geethu Mohandas—is scheduled for release in 2025 and will be Yash's 19th project. KVN Productions, backing the film, has strongly denied any wrongdoing. Supreet, a representative from the production company, stated that no trees were harmed during filming and assured that a comprehensive report would be submitted to the Forest Department to clarify the situation.