Summarize Simplifying... In short Disney+ is set to release six new Marvel shows in 2025, starting with an animated Spider-Man series in January.

Other highlights include a Daredevil reboot, an Ironheart series, a Black Panther spin-off called 'Eyes of Wakanda', a 'Marvel Zombies' series, and a meta take on the MCU with 'Wonder Man'.

2025 will be a big year for Disney+

Disney+ unveils 6 new Marvel shows for 2025

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:17 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story Disney+ has officially announced six new Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) shows, all of which are set to premiere in 2025. The announcement came via a promotional video that surprisingly appeared on the streaming platform right before the first episode of Agatha All Along. This is a significant increase in content from Marvel Studios, which launched only four original projects on Disney+ in 2024.

'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' to kickstart 2025

The first show to debut in 2025 will be the animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, which will be released on January 29. The series will take viewers into an alternate universe Peter Parker as he goes on his first adventures as the iconic superhero. This announcement also debunks previous rumors that the show would premiere before the end of 2024.

'Daredevil: Born Again' and 'Ironheart' to follow

After the Spider-Man series, Daredevil: Born Again is set to release on March 4. The show brings back Marvel's Man Without Fear with Charlie Cox as the scarlet-clad comic book hero in a gritty R-rated series. The third show, Ironheart, which premieres on June 24 after multiple delays, will see Dominique Thorne's young super genius Riri Williams juggle her superhero duties with college life at MIT.

'Eyes of Wakanda' and 'Marvel Zombies' set for mid-2025 release

The fourth show, Eyes of Wakanda, will premiere on August 6. Developed by Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, this animated series will center on the Dora Milaje warriors protecting Wakanda and its resources. The fifth show, Marvel Zombies, a What If...? spin-off, will debut on October 25. This R-rated series will showcase an alternate universe where Avengers try to survive in a world overrun by zombified superheroes.

'Wonder Man' to conclude Marvel's 2025 streaming slate

The last show of 2025 will be Wonder Man, starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and releasing in December. The series, from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings's Destin Daniel Cretton, wrapped filming in April this year. It will provide a meta take on the MCU and Hollywood, focusing on a stuntman (played by Abdul-Mateen) hoping to hit it big in the movies.