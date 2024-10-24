Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned 'Tarzan' actor Ron Ely, known for his daring stunts and diverse roles, has passed away at 86.

By Isha Sharma 10:17 am Oct 24, 202410:17 am

What's the story Ron Ely, the Hollywood actor famous for his role in NBC's Tarzan, has died at 86. His daughter Kirsten confirmed the news. In an emotional statement on Instagram, she said, "The world has lost one of the greatest men it has ever known - and I have lost my dad." "My father was someone that people called a hero. He was an actor, writer, coach, mentor...and leader." He passed away at his home in California on September 29.

Further describing her father, Kirsten said he was a "family man and leader" who left a "powerful wave of positive influence wherever he went." She added, "The impact he had on others is something that I have never witnessed in any other person - there was something truly magical about him. This is how the world knew him." "I knew him as my dad - and what a heaven-sent honor that has been. To me, he hung the moon."

Ely's career: From 'Tarzan' to 'Wonder Woman'

The late actor first rose to fame in the 1960s with his lead role in NBC's Tarzan. The TV series aired from 1966 to 1968. Notably, he did most of his stunts on the show, suffering injuries including two broken shoulders and several lion bites. He later starred in Universal's Doc Savage: The Man of Bronze in 1975 and guest-starred on popular TV shows Wonder Woman, The Love Boat, Fantasy Island, and Superboy.

Ely's diverse roles and retirement from acting

In the 1980s, Ely hosted the musical game show Face the Music and took over from Bert Parks as host of the Miss America Pageant in 1980 and 1981. He continued working into the '90s with shows like Sheena, Renegade, and L.A. Law. His last appearance was in the TV movie Expecting Amish (2014). He also had a tragic personal life; in 2019, his son Cameron (30) stabbed his wife Valerie (62) to death and was subsequently shot by police.

Ely's literary contributions: A look at his novels

Along with his acting career, Ely was also an accomplished author. He penned two mystery novels featuring private eye Jake Sands: Night Shadows in 1994 and East Beach in 1995. His daughter Kirsten's tribute highlights the profound impact he had on those around him, both through his work and personal relationships. The cause of death hasn't been revealed.