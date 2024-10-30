Summarize Simplifying... In short In a fun-filled episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, actor Kartik Aaryan was humorously quizzed about his love life by co-star Vidya Balan. Adding to the laughter, Aaryan's mother also chimed in about his dating affairs.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' cast to appear on 'TGIKS'

Who's Kartik Aaryan dating? Vidya Balan's question sparks fun revelation

What's the story The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will host the cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 for a Diwali special. Joining the show is the movie's cast which includes Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Rajpal Yadav, along with director Anees Bazmee. A fresh promo released by the show's makers teases a mix of comedy and horror with a focus on Aaryan's love life.

Show highlights

Promo teases Aaryan's love life discussion

The promo starts with a spooky welcome for the cast by comedian-actor Sunil Grover, setting the tone for an episode full of laughter and chills. During a game segment 'Sach Ke Pataakhe,' Aaryan opts for "truth" and is teased by Balan about his current girlfriend. The humor reaches a new level when Aaryan's mother joins in to talk about his love life, leaving everyone present in hearty laughter.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the teaser here

Film release

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' set for Diwali release

The third installment of the popular franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa is directed by Bazmee and features Aaryan, Balan, Madhuri Dixit, Dimri, and Yadav, among others. The film will be released on November 1 to mark Diwali celebrations. The film will clash with Ajay Devgn's action-drama Singham Again. Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show returned with its second season on September 21 and airs every Saturday at 8:00pm on Netflix.