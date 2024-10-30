Summarize Simplifying... In short Maroon 5, the globally acclaimed band led by Adam Levine, is set to perform in India this December.

The concert, organized by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation, will have tickets on sale from November 8.

This isn't the band's first Indian gig, having previously performed at a private event in Mumbai in 2019.

Known for their unique blend of pop, rock, R&B, and hip-hop, Maroon 5 continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Maroon 5 will perform in Mumbai on December 3

Maroon 5 is coming to India this December!

By Tanvi Gupta 04:00 pm Oct 30, 202404:00 pm

What's the story It's confirmed! The Grammy-winning American pop band, Maroon 5, will perform their first public concert in India on December 3, 2024. As per an announcement by BookMyShow, the show will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The performance is part of their tour schedule and includes a gig at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race concert later that week.

Past experiences

Maroon 5's previous encounters with India

The upcoming concert is a joint venture of BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. Tickets will go on sale on November 8 at 2:00pm (IST), starting at ₹4,999. Notably, this isn't Maroon 5's first brush with India. Back in 2015, there were rumors of the band performing in Bengaluru on their Asia tour. They had come to India in 2019 for a private concert at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception in Mumbai.

Band's evolution

Maroon 5's journey to global stardom

Fronted by vocalist and songwriter Adam Levine, Maroon 5 has been mesmerizing audiences since their 2002 debut album Songs About Jane. The band now comprises guitarist-keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and bassist Sam Farrar. Their discography includes a blend of pop, rock, R&B, and hip-hop hits such as This Love and She Will Be Loved. Their last album Jordi came out in June 2021.