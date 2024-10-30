Maroon 5 is coming to India this December!
It's confirmed! The Grammy-winning American pop band, Maroon 5, will perform their first public concert in India on December 3, 2024. As per an announcement by BookMyShow, the show will be held at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in Mumbai. The performance is part of their tour schedule and includes a gig at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix's Yasalam After-Race concert later that week.
Maroon 5's previous encounters with India
The upcoming concert is a joint venture of BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. Tickets will go on sale on November 8 at 2:00pm (IST), starting at ₹4,999. Notably, this isn't Maroon 5's first brush with India. Back in 2015, there were rumors of the band performing in Bengaluru on their Asia tour. They had come to India in 2019 for a private concert at industrialist Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding reception in Mumbai.
Take a look at the official announcement here
Maroon 5's journey to global stardom
Fronted by vocalist and songwriter Adam Levine, Maroon 5 has been mesmerizing audiences since their 2002 debut album Songs About Jane. The band now comprises guitarist-keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton, and bassist Sam Farrar. Their discography includes a blend of pop, rock, R&B, and hip-hop hits such as This Love and She Will Be Loved. Their last album Jordi came out in June 2021.