Abu Salem wants to know duration of his jail term
Incarcerated gangster Abu Salem has moved a special court in Mumbai, seeking clarity on his prison release date. The notorious criminal, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005, was sentenced to life in 2017 for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. In July, Salem had written to the Superintendent of Nashik Central Prison, seeking information about the remaining duration of his sentence, but hasn't received a response.
Court directs CBI to respond to Salem's plea
Salem, who has served over 23 years and seven months in prison, has requested the court to direct prison authorities to furnish his release date or remaining days of his sentence. After the plea, the court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond. The next hearing in the matter is on October 17.
India's extradition agreement with Portugal reviewed
Notably, during the extradition talks with Portugal, India had assured Salem wouldn't be jailed for over 25 years. The Supreme Court reiterated this promise in 2022. In June, the special TADA court also gave Salem a set-off for time served during his trial. The March 1993 bombings, which Salem was involved in, killed over 257 people and injured around 713.