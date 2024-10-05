IndiGo's system glitch leads to longer queues, slower check-ins
IndiGo, a leading Indian airline, is currently grappling with a technical issue that is causing extended wait times at the airports. The company has acknowledged this "temporary system slowdown" across its networks. The glitch is not only affecting the airline's website but also its booking system. As a result of this issue, passengers are experiencing increased wait times including slower check-ins and longer queues.
Team is working to resolve the issue
IndiGo has confirmed that its team is actively working to resolve this technical glitch and restore normal operations. The airline stated, "Our airport team is available and fully dedicated to assisting everyone and ensuring a smooth journey. Be assured, we are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." This statement assures passengers of the airline's commitment toward resolving the issue promptly.
IndiGo apologizes for inconvenience caused
IndiGo has issued an apology for any inconvenience caused due to the technical glitch. The airline said, "We regret the inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding and patience during this time."
Recent technical issues have plagued IndiGo's operations
This is not the first time IndiGo has faced technical issues. Just over two weeks ago, passengers on an IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Doha were kept waiting inside the plane for more than four hours due to a technical problem. The flight, which was originally scheduled to depart around 4:00am eventually took off for Doha from Mumbai airport around 9:45pm, after a delay of nearly 18 hours.