'Deadpool & Wolverine' to stream on Disney+ from this date

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:55 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story The 2024 global blockbuster, Deadpool & Wolverine, will premiere digitally on Disney+ on November 12. While the OTT platform was a given, fans have been waiting long for the premiere date. Earlier, there were reports of it arriving in early October. The superhero flick, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, was released in theaters on July 26 and has since earned a whopping $1.3 billion globally and ₹100cr in India alone.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' marked Jackman's return as Wolverine

Directed by Shawn Levy, Deadpool & Wolverine also marked Jackman's comeback as Wolverine after his farewell in Logan (2017). The film is the third installment in the Deadpool franchise and was made available on PVOD on October 1. It will be streamed on Disney+ in both English and Indian languages. Notably, there is no official date announcement yet.

Marvel Studios's resurgence with 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Marvel's acquisition of 20th Fox Studios in 2019 brought several fan-favorite superheroes under the MCU umbrella, including X-Men. This opened the door for Wolverine's return and marked a turnaround for Marvel Studios, which had been on a downturn since Phase 4. Deadpool & Wolverine was instrumental in this resurgence.

'Deadpool & Wolverine' featured surprise cameos

Apart from the much-anticipated Deadpool-Wolverine team-up, the film also featured surprise appearances of actors who had played Marvel characters in the past. Chris Evans notably reprised his role as Human Torch from the Fantastic Four series. Other returning actors included Jennifer Garner, Wesley Snipes, and Channing Tatum as their X-Men characters Elektra, Blade, and Gambit respectively. Chris Hemsworth also made a brief appearance as Thor.