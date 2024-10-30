Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Moana 2', originally planned as a Disney+ series, is now a full-length film set to break pre-sale ticket records ahead of its Thanksgiving release in the US.

The sequel, taking place three years after the first movie, continues the musical journey of Moana and Maui.

'Moana 2' will release on November 27, 2024

'Moana 2' eyes massive opening; sets record advance sale numbers

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:59 pm Oct 30, 2024

What's the story The sequel to Disney's beloved film Moana, titled Moana 2, has broken the record for first-day advance ticket sales in 2024. The film will have a grand box office opening on November 27, 2024. The film marks the return of actors Auli`i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson. It has beaten Inside Out 2 in terms of initial ticket sales and is currently fourth among all movies released this year.

'Moana 2' expected to break more records in November

According to Fandango figures (reported by The Hollywood Reporter), although the film is still a month away from its release date, it is already expected to break records for ticket pre-sales. The sequel will be the only major release during the Thanksgiving weekend in the US after Wicked and Gladiator II get released earlier in the week. It is yet to have a final release date in India but will most likely target a date close to November 27.

'Moana 2': From Disney+ series to full-length feature film

Originally planned as a Disney+ series, Moana 2 was eventually turned into a full-length feature film. The sequel is helmed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller. It follows the musical adventure of Moana (Cravalho) and Maui (Johnson). The story takes place three years after the first movie, it was revealed during a press event at Walt Disney Animation Studios in California this week. Notably, Moana earned around $687 million globally upon its 2016 release.