'Azaad': Ajay Devgn's next film with debutants Rasha Thadani, Aaman
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Azaad on Wednesday. The movie marks the acting debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for launching new talent in Bollywood with films like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che!, Azaad will hit cinemas in January 2025.
'Azaad' teaser to premiere in cinemas this Diwali
Devgn took to his social media accounts to share the first look poster of Azaad with a caption that gave a glimpse of the film's story. He wrote, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali, (sic)." The teaser will be unveiled during the screening of Devgn's Singham Again, which will be released in theaters on Friday (November 1).
Take a look at the poster here
'Azaad' hinted to have an action-adventure narrative
Before the title reveal, RSVP Movies had posted a poster on its official Instagram account that hinted at an action-adventure narrative. The image featured a few hands holding rifles with a tiny figure on a horse. The caption of the post read, "A breathtaking adventure is coming to the big screen! Stay tuned. Title reveal tomorrow!" This has sparked speculation that Azaad may be about dacoits.