Ajay Devgn has unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Azaad', featuring debutants Rasha Thadani and Aaman.

The teaser of the film, speculated to be an action-adventure narrative, will premiere in cinemas this Diwali during the screening of Devgn's 'Singham Again'.

The film's poster, shared by RSVP Movies, hints at a story involving dacoits, showcasing hands holding rifles and a figure on a horse.

'Azaad' will hit theaters in January 2025

'Azaad': Ajay Devgn's next film with debutants Rasha Thadani, Aaman

By Tanvi Gupta 01:46 pm Oct 30, 202401:46 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look of his upcoming film Azaad on Wednesday. The movie marks the acting debut of Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha Thadani, and Devgn's nephew, Aaman Devgan. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, who is known for launching new talent in Bollywood with films like Kedarnath and Kai Po Che!, Azaad will hit cinemas in January 2025.

'Azaad' teaser to premiere in cinemas this Diwali

Devgn took to his social media accounts to share the first look poster of Azaad with a caption that gave a glimpse of the film's story. He wrote, "Kahaani yaari ki. Kahaani wafadaari ki. Kahaani #Azaad ki! #AzaadTeaser is premiering exclusively in cinemas this Diwali, (sic)." The teaser will be unveiled during the screening of Devgn's Singham Again, which will be released in theaters on Friday (November 1).

'Azaad' hinted to have an action-adventure narrative

Before the title reveal, RSVP Movies had posted a poster on its official Instagram account that hinted at an action-adventure narrative. The image featured a few hands holding rifles with a tiny figure on a horse. The caption of the post read, "A breathtaking adventure is coming to the big screen! Stay tuned. Title reveal tomorrow!" This has sparked speculation that Azaad may be about dacoits.