Teri Garr, renowned for her role as Phoebe Abbott, the birth mother of Phoebe in the popular series 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S', left a lasting impact in film and television.

Known for her roles in 'Young Frankenstein' and 'Tootsie', she also advocated for multiple sclerosis awareness after her own diagnosis.

Despite retiring in 2011, she remained active, raising awareness about the disease and publishing a memoir about her life and struggle with multiple sclerosis.

Teri Garr passed away aged 79

Remembering Teri Garr: What character did she play in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

By Tanvi Gupta 01:42 pm Oct 30, 202401:42 pm

What's the story Teri Garr (79), renowned for roles in Tootsie and Young Frankenstein, passed away due to multiple sclerosis. Garr had been diagnosed with the condition in 2002 and underwent surgery in 2007 following a ruptured brain aneurysm. Lisa Kudrow—best known for her iconic role as Phoebe Buffay in the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S—recently paid tribute to her late co-star. Do you remember Garr's character from F.R.I.E.N.D.S?

On-screen mother

Garr's memorable role in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

Garr is best remembered for her role as Phoebe Abbott, the estranged birth mother of Kudrow's character in the hit 1994 series. To recall, she made her first appearance in the Season 3 finale, The One at the Beach, in 1997. The episode revealed that Abbott wasn't just an old family friend but actually Phoebe's real mother, adding a new layer to Phoebe's storyline.

Extended role

Garr's continued presence in 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' Season 4

Garr reprised her role as Phoebe Abbott in two episodes of F.R.I.E.N.D.S Season 4, The One with the Jellyfish and The One with Phoebe's Uterus. In the episodes, she helped the main character Phoebe with sibling relationship issues and a surrogacy decision for her brother Frank and his wife Alice. Kudrow praised Garr's exceptional contributions to these episodes. Speaking to PEOPLE, she fondly remembered Garr as a "comedic acting genius" and a major influence on her career.

Lasting impact

Garr's legacy in film and television

Garr, who died on Tuesday (October 29) after a long battle with multiple sclerosis, was best known for her roles in Young Frankenstein (1974) and Tootsie (1982). She also had recurring roles in series such as McCloud, MASH, and The Bob Newhart Show. Apart from acting, Garr hosted Saturday Night Live thrice and later became an advocate for multiple sclerosis awareness.

Final years

Garr's retirement and advocacy work

Garr retired from acting in 2011 to pursue other interests. Even after her retirement, she was active as an ambassador for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, raising awareness about the disease. In 2006, she published a memoir detailing her life experiences and her struggle with multiple sclerosis, which she described as a condition that would "come and go seemingly at random" but significantly impacted her life. May she rest in peace.