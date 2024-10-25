Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a slight dip in daily earnings, the Tamil film 'Vettaiyan' continues to perform well at the box office, raking in ₹141.5 crore in 15 days.

The film is particularly popular in Tamil, with the highest occupancy rates for night shows.

What's the story The star-studded film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel and produced by Lyca Productions, has been doing well at the box office since its release. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh in key roles. Till Thursday (October 24), the film had collected an impressive ₹141.5 crore net across India over a period of 15 days.

On its 15th day, Vettaiyan earned around ₹1.5 crore net for all languages, a slight dip from the previous day's collection of ₹1.65 crore. However, despite this dip, the film continues to have steady earnings in its second week at the box office. The movie had a strong start with an opening-day collection of ₹31.7 crore net across India.

The film has been doing phenomenally in Tamil, raking in ₹105.07 crore net in the first week. On its 15th day, Vettaiyan saw an overall 15.95% occupancy for Tamil screenings. Night shows recorded the highest occupancy at 21.48%, while morning shows saw a slightly lower turnout at 13.38%.

The film's 15th-day Tamil screenings witnessed mixed occupancy across regions. Pondicherry had the highest overall occupancy at 32.5%, while Salem had the lowest at 7.5%. For Telugu screenings, the overall occupancy was at 12.7% on Thursday, with night shows drawing the most audience at 13.98%. Hindi screenings, on the other hand, saw an overall lower turnout with just a 6.33% occupancy on the same day.