Major fire breaks out in Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex; 3 dead

By Chanshimla Varah 12:07 pm Oct 16, 202412:07 pm

What's the story A massive fire broke out on the 10th floor of Riya Palace, a 14-story residential building in Mumbai's posh Lokhandwala Complex, on Wednesday morning. The fire, which broke out around 8:00am, claimed three lives. The victims were rushed to Cooper Hospital but were declared dead on arrival by doctors. The cause of the blaze remains unknown at this time and is currently under investigation by authorities.

Victims identified, cause of fire under investigation

The victims have been identified as Chandraprakash Soni (74), Kanta Soni (74), and Pelubeta (42). Earlier this month, seven members of the same family, including a seven-year-old girl, were killed when a fire broke out in a two-story shop-turned-residential building in Mumbai's Chembur. According to officials, the fire began in the shop's electrical wiring and installations and spread to the upper floor.