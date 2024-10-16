Summarize Simplifying... In short On September 24, 2023, individuals were arrested for chanting slogans in a mosque, but the court found no grounds for criminal trespass or public mischief.

Citing a Supreme Court ruling, the judge stated that acts not disturbing peace or public order don't fall under Section 295A of the IPC.

Despite the incident, the local Hindu and Muslim communities continue to live in harmony.

The accused were booked under various IPC sections

'Chanting Jai Shri Ram inside mosque doesn't hurt sentiments': HC

By Tanya Shrivastava

What's the story The Karnataka High Court has quashed a criminal case against two men accused of chanting "Jai Shri Ram" inside a mosque. The single-judge bench, headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna, quashed the charges, saying it was "incomprehensible how shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' would outrage the religious feelings of any class." The accused were initially booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 295A for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

Case background

Incident details and initial charges

The incident occurred on September 24, 2023, when the accused allegedly entered a mosque around 10:50pm and started chanting slogans. They were initially treated as unknown persons by the police but were arrested later. The complainant in the case admitted that Hindus and Muslims in the area lived in harmony. Justice Nagaprasanna observed that allowing further proceedings would be an abuse of legal process.

Legal reference

Court's reference to Supreme Court ruling

The court cited a Supreme Court ruling, stressing that not every act comes under Section 295A of the IPC. "Acts that have no effect on disturbing peace or public order will not lead to an offense under Section 295A of the IPC," the judge said. The bench found no grounds for criminal trespass or public mischief, noting that there were no allegations causing public disorder.