Summarize Simplifying... In short Anushka Shetty is back with her second collaboration with Jagarlamudi in 'Ghaati', a thrilling tale of resilience and defiance in the illicit cannabis trade.

The film, produced by UV Creations, will be released in multiple languages and features a star-studded cast.

Shetty's character, last seen as a strong-minded chef in 'Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty', promises another powerful performance.

Cannabis, crime, and fierce Anushka Shetty—'Ghaati' teaser has it all

By Tanvi Gupta 05:49 pm Nov 07, 202405:49 pm

What's the story The makers of Anushka Shetty's upcoming film Ghaati have released the first look poster and a glimpse video on social media. The double treat was released to celebrate the actor's birthday on Thursday. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film features Shetty in a fierce and intense avatar, as seen in both the poster and video. The glimpse video starts with a group walking through rough terrain, before introducing Shetty's character.

Film's theme

'Ghaati' explores themes of humanity, survival, and redemption

While the exact genre of Ghaati remains under wraps, its tagline "Victim, Criminal, Legend" hints at an exploration of humanity, survival, and redemption. The film is being touted as an action thriller. The technical crew includes Manojh Reddy Katasani as the cinematographer and Nagavelli Vidya Sagar handling the score. Thota Tharrani is serving as the art director while Chanakya Reddy Toorupu is editing the film.

Collaboration details

'Ghaati' marks Shetty's second collaboration with Jagarlamudi

Ghaati is being presented by UV Creations and produced by Rajeev Reddy and Sai Babu Jagarlamudi. This is the second time Shetty and Jagarlamudi are collaborating after the successful Vedam (2010). It's also Shetty's fourth project under the UV Creations banner after Bhaagamathie, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, and Mirchi. The first look poster of Ghaati—released earlier today—hints at a story of resilience and defiance with Shetty's character involved in the illicit cannabis trade.

Release details

'Ghaati' to release in multiple languages; features star-studded cast

Currently in its final stages of production, Ghaati will be released in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. The film has a star-studded cast including Ramya Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, and Jagapathi Babu, among others. Shetty was last seen in the 2023 Telugu film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty where she played a strong-minded chef looking for a platonic relationship with a comedian.