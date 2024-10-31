Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming film 'Kanguva' is facing a legal issue due to an unpaid loan of ₹55cr by producer Raja to Reliance Entertainment.

The entertainment company is seeking to halt the film's release and the OTT premiere of another film, 'Thangalaan', until the debt is settled.

Despite the legal tussle, Studio Green, the production house, has assured that 'Kanguva' will stick to its rescheduled release date of November 14, and 'Thangalaan' will not be available on streaming platforms until then. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suriya's 'Kanguva' is set to release on November 14

Suriya-Bobby's 'Kanguva' faces legal hurdle over unpaid loan: Report

By Tanvi Gupta 12:38 pm Oct 31, 202412:38 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated film Kanguva, starring Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani in the lead, has landed in legal trouble just days before its release on November 14. Per a report by Indiaglitz, Reliance Entertainment has sued the producer of the film, K.E. Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green, for an unpaid loan against a few films. An FIR has reportedly been filed in the Chennai High Court in this regard.

Legal demands

Reliance Entertainment seeks ₹55cr, demands halt on 'Kanguva' release

Reliance Entertainment has alleged that Raja borrowed ₹99.22cr for the films Teddy (2021) and Thangalaan (2024) but has only returned ₹45cr till now. The entertainment giant is now asking for the remaining ₹55cr and accusing Raja of violating the contract. Apart from this, Reliance Entertainment is also asking the court to stop the theatrical release of Kanguva and restrict the OTT premiere of Thangalaan until pending payments are cleared.

Court assurance

Studio Green assures the court of no early release

In response to the suit, Studio Green has reportedly assured the court that Kanguva will not be released before its scheduled date of November 14. The production house also confirmed that Thangalaan will not be available on streaming platforms until then. Justice Kumaresh Babu recorded these statements and has postponed the hearing of the case until November 7, giving temporary relief to both parties.

Release reschedule

'Kanguva' release date was already postponed once

It's worth noting that Kanguva was originally scheduled for an October 10 release. However, to not clash with the star-studded movieVettaiyan starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rana Daggubati, the makers postponed its release to November 14. Now with this new legal hurdle, fans are left in suspense whether they will get to see their favorite stars on screen as planned or not.