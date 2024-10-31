Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite underwhelming box office performances, 'Vicky Vidya...' has outperformed Alia Bhatt's 'Jigra', which has been struggling since its October 11 release.

'Vicky Vidya...' slows down; struggles to touch ₹45cr mark

What's the story The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri starrer comedy film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video has seen a major drop in its box office performance. After 20 days in theaters, the film earned only ₹40L on its third Wednesday. The decline comes after a short spike on Sunday before witnessing a sharp drop from Monday onward. The total collection now stands at ₹41.5 crore, per Sacnilk.

'Vicky Vidya...' outperformed 'Jigra' despite lower earnings

Despite its dismal performance, Vicky Vidya... has still managed to eclipse Alia Bhatt's Jigra at the box office. The latter, which was released alongside Vicky Vidya..., has recorded even lesser numbers and has been struggling since its release on October 11. On Wednesday, Jigra collected ₹21L, taking its total collection to ₹31.71 crore so far.

'Vicky Vidya...' and 'Jigra' face competition from upcoming releases

The box office performance of both Vicky Vidya... and Jigra is only going to get worse with the release of Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Both films will be released on November 1. These new movies are going to rule the Diwali season, further eclipsing Vicky Vidya... and Jigra. While Raaj Shaandilyaa has directed Vicky Vidya..., Jigra has been helmed by Vasan Bala.