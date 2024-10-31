Summarize Simplifying... In short Arjun Pratap Bajwa, rumored boyfriend of Sara Ali Khan, is a successful model and son of a political figure in Punjab. He's also an MMA fighter and has dabbled in Bollywood.

Who is Arjun Pratap Bajwa, Sara Ali Khan's rumored boyfriend

By Tanvi Gupta 12:21 pm Oct 31, 2024

What's the story From modeling to politics to film direction, Arjun Pratap Bajwa is a man of many talents, and he is now making headlines for his rumored relationship with actor Sara Ali Khan. The rumors started doing the rounds after the two were spotted together at the Kedarnath shrine recently. Notably, Khan had earlier said she has a deep spiritual connection with the place as it was the shooting site of her debut film Kedarnath.

Bajwa and Khan's Kedarnath visit sparked dating rumors

Khan posted pictures from her recent Kedarnath visit on Instagram, including photos of her praying at the shrine and wandering in the serene valley. On the same day, Bajwa also shared pictures from Kedarnath on his Instagram Stories. While neither of them posted any pictures together, a photo of them together at the shrine made its way to Reddit, sparking rumors about their relationship status.

Bajwa's diverse career: From modeling to politics

Bajwa, who is not to be confused with actor Arjan Bajwa, is a successful model and the son of Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa, Vice President of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Punjab. Apart from modeling, he is also an MMA fighter and has assisted in Bollywood films such as Singh Is Bliing. In 2019, he represented the Congress party as "the youngest member of the district council of Punjab."

Khan's dating life: A quick look

In May, Khan drew attention when she was seen vacationing with Veer Pahariya, her ex-boyfriend. Reports indicated that the two are on friendly terms and have no issues spending time together. The actor also notably dated actor Kartik Aaryan while filming Love Aaj Kal 2, admitting on Koffee With Karan that she had a crush on him. Their relationship ended after about a year, and although they initially stopped communicating, they have since rekindled their friendship.