Prakash Raj celebrates 59th birthday by supporting Sonam Wangchuk's cause

By Aikantik Bag 01:39 pm Mar 26, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Esteemed actor Prakash Raj opted for a unique celebration on his 59th birthday. Eschewing traditional festivities, he chose to stand with Sonam Wangchuk, the respected engineer and education reformer from Ladakh. Raj joined Wangchuk's climate protest- a demonstration the latter has been conducting at an extreme altitude in freezing conditions. The protest aims to promote Ladakh's independence and draw attention to the environmental harm caused by industrial activities in the Himalayan region.

Raj advocated for Ladakh's environmental protection

Raj used his social media platforms to express his support for Wangchuk and the people of Ladakh. In a video message, he emphasized the need for environmental conservation and safeguarding our future. "Today is my birthday...and I'm marking it by standing with @Wangchuk66 and the people of Ladakh who are battling for us...our nation...our environment and our future. Let's support them #justasking," he wrote in the post.

