Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir with daughter Malti

By Aikantik Bag 03:38 pm Mar 20, 202403:38 pm

What's the story The celebrity power couple, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas touched down in Ayodhya for a spiritual visit to the revered Ram Mandir on Wednesday. Along with their adorable daughter Malti Marie, the family was safely escorted from the Ayodhya airport to their vehicle. Chopra Jonas was spotted in a vibrant yellow saree while little Malti stole hearts in her pink outfit. Jonas donned a traditional kurta during the temple visit.

Chopra Jonas's mother Dr. Madhu Chopra accompanied them

Within the sacred walls of the temple, Chopra Jonas, Jonas, and their daughter were seen seeking blessings. The temple priest Pradeep Das shared heartwarming photos of their visit. Accompanying them was also Chopra Jonas's mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. The resonating chants of Jai Shri Ram filled the air during their visit. This marked the family's inaugural visit to Ayodhya since the temple's grand opening in January.

'Barfi!' actor has a packed schedule in India

During their latest India visit, the couple has been making appearances at various events. As a global brand ambassador of Bulgari, the Barfi! actor graced the store launch in Mumbai. The couple also added glamor to a pre-Holi bash hosted by Isha Ambani. Their attendance at filmmaker Ritesh Sidhwani's party ignited whispers about a possible revival of Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Chopra Jonas also supported the film Women of My Billion at an Amazon Prime Video event recently.

