Summarize Simplifying... In short The film 'Bougainvillea' has had a slow but steady box office performance, earning ₹14.01cr in its first eight days.

Despite an initial rise in earnings over the first weekend, the film saw a significant drop in the following days, with a particularly steep decline of 70.49% on its fifth day.

The downward trend continued into the second week, indicating a lukewarm response from the audience. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Bougainvillea' box office collection

'Bougainvillea' is slow but steady; earns ₹14.01cr in 8 days

By Shreya Mukherjee 01:40 pm Oct 25, 202401:40 pm

What's the story The Malayalam film Bougainvillea, directed by Amal Neerad and starring Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi in key roles, has earned an estimated ₹14.01cr India net in its first eight days at the box office. The film opened strong with a collection of ₹3.3cr on its opening day (first Thursday). However, it witnessed a major drop of 31.82% on the second day (first Friday), earning only ₹2.25cr.

Collection trends

'Bougainvillea' witnessed fluctuating collections over the 1st week

The film's earnings witnessed an upward trend on the third day (first Saturday) with a collection of ₹2.85cr, a 26.67% increase from the previous day. It was followed by a slight rise of 7.02% on the fourth day (first Sunday), earning ₹3.05cr. However, Bougainvillea witnessed a steep decline of 70.49% on its fifth day (first Monday), collecting just ₹0.9cr at the box office in India net collection terms.

Second-week slump

'Bougainvillea' saw a steady decline in the 2nd week

The film's collection kept falling through the first week, earning ₹0.7cr on the sixth day (first Tuesday), a 22.22% drop. The seventh and eighth days saw further declines of 20% and 28.57%, respectively, with collections of ₹0.56cr and ₹0.4cr each day in India net collection terms. By the end of its first week, Bougainvillea had earned an estimated ₹14.01cr at the Indian box office net collection terms.