'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' is out in theaters

'Bandaa Singh Chaudhary' review: Important story undone by shallow storytelling

By Isha Sharma 01:26 pm Oct 25, 2024

What's the story Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, headlined by Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij and produced by Arbaaz Khan, is a period drama about the militancy in Punjab and its long-standing repercussions. Despite such a strong, emotionally potent premise at its core, the film—inspired by true events—fails to do justice to the subject, ending up as a sub-par product with few merits. It's directed by Abhishek Saxena.

Story

A man's fight against militants

Set in the 1970s and the 1980s in Punjab, the film deals with the aftermath of the Indo-Pak War of 1971 and focuses on the militants who violently drove non-Sikhs out of Punjab. Soon, Bandaa (Warsi) and his wife Lalli (Vij) come on their radar. With his own community turning against him, will Bandaa submit to his fate or put up a resilient fight?

No sense of tonal seriousness

The most discernible and significant problem that plagues BSC is its tonal inconsistency. A comedy scene paves the way for a dramatic, serious one and while we're still grappling with the change, it cuts back to comedy again. Moreover, most conflicts have a shockingly easy resolution within minutes. It begs the question: Why should we even care about the problems at all then?

The supporting actors leave a lot to be desired

The acting is mostly sub-par so even the most dramatic, volatile, and seemingly deep conversations are rendered flimsy and unserious. It's as if most actors came on set unprepared. Dialogues are spoken in such a straightforward, clunky manner—without any heft whatsoever—that it's impossible to take anyone seriously. For a full-fledged theatrical release starring popular names, this is not a good look at all.

Doesn't do complete justice to its genre

BSC is also knee-deep in confusion about what it aims to be—a romantic period drama about a mature couple, a heart-rending emotionally poignant portrait of Punjab, or a tale of caution. After the first few scenes, the film starts moving in circles, and it becomes a predictable pattern: A comedy scene followed by a dramatic one. Eventually, this confused film confuses you.

Strong messaging, but awfully shallow treatment

There is obvious messaging about communalism and feeling like a foreigner on one's own land, but that messaging is diluted due to shallow, amateur filmmaking. Massacres, kidnappings, cold-blooded murders—so many disturbing things happen, but nothing strikes a chord, nothing touches your heart. The stakes are supposedly high and they should have you on the edge of your seat, but that doesn't come to pass.

What works: Warsi-Vij help sustain momentum

Coming to the parts that work, it's always refreshing to see actors typecast in comedy roles stepping into serious characters, and Warsi gives the titular character his all. Vij also greatly impressed me in her role as a fierce, steadfast woman who isn't simply defined by her ties to her husband, but has her own identity, and is an equal in her marriage.

Cinematography and music are among the appreciable aspects

The film has seemingly been shot in rustic locations, which lends the story a heightened sense of reality, and the cinematography doesn't disappoint. The soundtrack, featuring songs by B Praak, Sukhwinder Singh, and Sunidhi Chauhan, also keeps the movie going at a few junctures. All in all, if BSC's interesting, novel aspects were mined properly, Saxena could have sculpted an entirely different film.

Verdict

Can give it a miss; 1.5/5 stars

BSC brims with ambition, but ambition must be balanced with satisfactory execution to deliver a gripping film. With its jarring cuts, stilted dialogue, underwritten and caricaturish characters, it is an underwhelming, enervating film that struggles from the first scene and continues to struggle throughout. The film seems to be in awe of itself. Unfortunately, that's not a sentiment we can share.