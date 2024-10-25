Summarize Simplifying... In short Jr NTR's film 'Devara - Part 1' has raked in ₹288cr in 28 days, despite a drop in collections after the opening week.

What's the story The Koratala Siva directorial Devara - Part 1, produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, has earned an astonishing ₹287.9cr net in India in its first four weeks. On its 28th day alone, the film contributed around ₹0.65cr to its total collection from all language versions. The film stars Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, and Prakash Raj in key roles.

The film had fluctuating occupancy rates during its four-week run. On Thursday, October 24, 2024, the Telugu version of Devara - Part 1 witnessed an overall occupancy of 18.7%, while the Hindi version had a marginally lower rate of 9.71%. These numbers indicate the audience's continued interest in the film across various language versions.

Despite a massive decline in collections post the opening week, Devara - Part 1 continued to earn steadily. The film collected ₹215.6cr in its first week, and ₹45cr in the second week—down by 79%. In the third and fourth weeks, it earned ₹19cr and ₹7cr respectively, further declining by 56% and 63% from the previous weeks.