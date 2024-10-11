Summarize Simplifying... In short Jackie Shroff is joining Varun Dhawan in the action-packed film 'Baby John', set to release on Christmas 2024.

The film, directed by Kalees and co-produced by Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Atlee's A For Apple Productions, also features a special cameo by Salman Khan.

The ensemble cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh, and has already sparked interest with its intriguing posters. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Baby John' releases on December 25

Jackie Shroff joins Varun Dhawan in 'Baby John': Check poster

By Tanvi Gupta 06:25 pm Oct 11, 202406:25 pm

What's the story The much-anticipated action film Baby John, featuring Varun Dhawan, has been making waves in the industry. The excitement reached new heights on Friday with the release of a new poster featuring Jackie Shroff. The monochromatic image features only half of Shroff's face, with his name boldly written. This intriguing poster was shared by Shroff with the caption: "Something big is coming...Stay tuned for the ultimate reveal! #BabyJohn releasing 25th December 2024, (sic)."

Special appearance

'Baby John' might feature Salman Khan's cameo

The film has been making headlines not just for Dhawan's menacing look but also for Salman Khan's special appearance. Fans can't wait for this particular scene with Khan and Dhawan. A source told Pinkvilla, "While Baby John is helmed by Kalees, the cameo of Salman Khan, alongside the combination scenes with Varun Dhawan are being directed by Atlee himself." "In fact, the entire cameo sequence of Salman is written, conceptualized, and executed by Atlee."

Twitter Post

Take a look at the poster here

Release date

'Baby John' set for Christmas release

Baby John is slated to hit the screens on December 25, 2024. The film is directed by Kalees and stars an ensemble cast including Shroff, Sanya Malhotra, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Keerthy Suresh in pivotal roles. It is co-produced by Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Atlee's A For Apple Productions, with backing from Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios. This action-packed film has already created a stir among audiences with its intriguing posters.